Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

