Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $7.88 on Friday, reaching $1,892.46. The company had a trading volume of 293,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.