Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 2,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,275. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $303.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

