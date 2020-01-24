MESG Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MESG token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. MESG has a total market cap of $809,018.00 and $1.70 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MESG has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG Token Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,528,977 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

