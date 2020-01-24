MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,794,797,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,158,266 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

