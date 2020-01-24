Metal Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. Metal has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $1.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Tidex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

