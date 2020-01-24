Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004106 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bitfinex and QBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $545,040.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.01928676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00101976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,456,334 coins and its circulating supply is 77,456,229 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

