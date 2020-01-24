Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,606,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.