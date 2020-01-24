Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 996,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

