Meyer Handelman Co. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,885.66. The company had a trading volume of 527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,831.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

