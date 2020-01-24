Meyer Handelman Co. Has $34.08 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

