Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 273,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.71. 3,518,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

