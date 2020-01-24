Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,830 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The company has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

