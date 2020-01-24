M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 285.75 ($3.76).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC started coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.25) on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

