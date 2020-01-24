Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,148,181.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 4,709,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

