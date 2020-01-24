MicroBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.48 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $4,745.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

