Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 164,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.