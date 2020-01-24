Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

