Microsoft’s (MSFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,708,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.