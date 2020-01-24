Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.29. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

