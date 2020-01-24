Milestone Resources Group Ltd Invests $105.39 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 796,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,394,000. Zoetis comprises 12.6% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

