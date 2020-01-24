Milestone Resources Group Ltd Invests $110.18 Million in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 523,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,181,000. Accenture makes up about 13.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $208.58. 1,519,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $148.67 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

