Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 178,715 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,539,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 6.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.12. 2,629,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

