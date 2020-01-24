Milestone Resources Group Ltd Takes $81.05 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,045,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 9.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.68. 45,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.72 and its 200-day moving average is $299.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.