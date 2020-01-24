Milestone Resources Group Ltd Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 604,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,476,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 6.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 3,290,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.