Mincoin (MNC) Price Up 212.7% Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded up 212.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $737,756.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00646879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,187,829 coins. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

