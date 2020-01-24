MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Tops $451.81 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $451.81 million and $2.13 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00031855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01183387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000922 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.