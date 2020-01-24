MineBee Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

