Minereum (MNE) Price Up 34.6% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Minereum has a market cap of $104,989.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,963,835 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

