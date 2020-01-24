MinexCoin (MNX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,610.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $229,706.00 and approximately $38,610.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,528,110 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,419 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

