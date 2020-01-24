MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $120,937.00 and $16.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 528,527,188 coins and its circulating supply is 178,527,187 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

