Mirai (MRI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $567.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $1,363.00 and approximately $567.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.