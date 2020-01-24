Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $134.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after buying an additional 2,409,882 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,999,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after buying an additional 1,735,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,090,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 1,264,800 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

