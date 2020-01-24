Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $335,587.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, Mithril has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bithumb, BitForex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

