Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

