Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOBL opened at $4.84 on Friday. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

