Mobius (MOBI) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Mobius has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $458.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mobius has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, OTCBTC, GOPAX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mobius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Gate.io and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mobius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mobius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.