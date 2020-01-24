Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00008666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Binance and OKEx. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

