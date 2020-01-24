MojoCoin (MOJO) Market Cap Hits $18,371.00

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One MojoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. MojoCoin has a market capitalization of $18,371.00 and $230.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About MojoCoin

MojoCoin (MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official website is mojocoin.org. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MojoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MojoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

