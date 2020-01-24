Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,955 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after acquiring an additional 222,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,262. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

