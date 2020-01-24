MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $947,842.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007665 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005609 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,642,376 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

