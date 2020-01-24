Monetha Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $183,846.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, CoinExchange, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

