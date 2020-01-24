Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $73.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

