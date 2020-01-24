Morgan Stanley Increases Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

VCT stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,358 ($31.02). 245,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,458.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.67. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

