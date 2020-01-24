Mothercare (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mothercare alerts:

MTC traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 15.65 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.60 ($0.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.17.

In other Mothercare news, insider Glyn Hughes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.