Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

