Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $255.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.78.

MSCI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.70. Msci has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $283.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 5,307.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Msci by 41,366.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $70,655,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,701,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Msci by 722.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,685,000 after acquiring an additional 938,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

