M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,332,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,270,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,489,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,345,000 after acquiring an additional 816,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,198,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,529,000 after acquiring an additional 648,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.