Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$9.26 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $975.92 million and a P/E ratio of -56.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

