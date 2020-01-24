MyWish Tops One Day Volume of $240.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $49,010.00 and $240.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

